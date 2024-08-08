Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viper Energy (VNOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ: VNOM) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VNOM stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. 971,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

