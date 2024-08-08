Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Church & Dwight (CHD)

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Church & Dwight is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Church & Dwight is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 1,097,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Church & Dwight Co Inc alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.