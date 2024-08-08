Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $108.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.58.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

