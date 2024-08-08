Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $18.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

