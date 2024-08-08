Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $195.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.13.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $166.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.15. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $182.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $442,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 510.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.