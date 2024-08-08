Wells Fargo & Company Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.50.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.