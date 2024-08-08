Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $121.00 at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,497. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

