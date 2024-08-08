Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EHI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 50,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,479. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

