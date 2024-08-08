Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Westlake Stock Performance
Shares of WLK traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.67. 176,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Westlake has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.
Westlake Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on WLK
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- Trading Halts Explained
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.