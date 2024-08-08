Westshore Terminals Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WTE traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.02. 16,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$21.93 and a one year high of C$29.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.61.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.