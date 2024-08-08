Weyco Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Weyco Group Stock Up 0.3 %

WEYS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.73. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

