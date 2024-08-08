Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after buying an additional 145,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 135,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.6 %

WHR traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $93.54. 1,046,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

