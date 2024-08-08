White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Down 3.9%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 66,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 84,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

White Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

