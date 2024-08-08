Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $378,767.06 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 113,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,465. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

