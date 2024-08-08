WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

