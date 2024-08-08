Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $186.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.56.

Wix.com Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.23. 149,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,294. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.53.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,513,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,706,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

