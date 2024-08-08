Wrapped CRO One Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $73.53 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 899,176,075 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 899,176,074.5288706. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07952243 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,429,171.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

