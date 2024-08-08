W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSE:WTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,548. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 82.54% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 285,493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

