W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.54%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 1,095,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $328.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

