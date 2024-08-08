Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

XRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XRX

Xerox Trading Up 3.6 %

XRX traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 1,753,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. Xerox has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.