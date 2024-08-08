Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 4.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. 372,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 634,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 50,118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $4,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

