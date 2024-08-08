XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get XPEL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPEL

XPEL Stock Up 44.9 %

Institutional Trading of XPEL

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $14.25 on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 832,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,445. XPEL has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,657,000 after buying an additional 737,094 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.