Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.