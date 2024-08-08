Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.76

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 35508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.