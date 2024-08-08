Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 12,796,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,967. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 816,866 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after buying an additional 1,118,782 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 609,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,718,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

