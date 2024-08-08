Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Shares of ZG stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. 1,156,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $320,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,309.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.