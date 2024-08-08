Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.72.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,466. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

