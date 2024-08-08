Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.02. 787,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 167,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

