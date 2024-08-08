Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.78-5.88 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.780-5.880 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,726. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
