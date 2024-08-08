ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. American Trust lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

