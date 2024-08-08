ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

