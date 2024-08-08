ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 18,514,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,936. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

