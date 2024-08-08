ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.