10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $21.44. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 704,665 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.84.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

