1,567 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $155.38. 246,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.