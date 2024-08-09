1,567 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $155.38. 246,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.
Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
