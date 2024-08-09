2,279 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $243,511,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $30,515,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after buying an additional 318,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $24,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ED traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 610,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.