3,910 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 478,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

