4,326 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ESGD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 174,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

