437,022 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 437,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.