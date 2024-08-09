70,000 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.34. 802,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,695. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

