70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on August 30th

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance
70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$810.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$819.89 million.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
