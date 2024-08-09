a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08, Zacks reports. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 15,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $170.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

AKA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

