Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 740,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,463. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

