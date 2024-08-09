Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0557

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $56.89 million and $3.08 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.59 or 0.96770734 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

