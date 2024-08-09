Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $65.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. 1,401,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,105. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

