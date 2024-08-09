ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 6.2%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 1,119,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a market cap of £2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.04.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Energy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.