ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 30.9 %

Shares of ADMA traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,646. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -804.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

