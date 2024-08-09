agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised agilon health to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.57.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. agilon health has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. agilon health’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in agilon health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.