Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $73.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

