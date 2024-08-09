Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.00. 749,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,778. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

